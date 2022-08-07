Fresh rain spell hits parts of Karachi

KARACHI – A fresh rain spell hit parts of Karachi on Saturday as the federal government, under directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, declared an emergency in the country’s rain and flood-affected areas. Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and some surrounding areas of Pakistan’s biggest city received the rains.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast moderate rain in Karachi from August 6-9 and heavy downpours from August 10 to 15. The Met Office warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13.

Weather expert Jawad Memon told media that the fresh monsoon system is near Sindh and the Gujrat border with India, with 40% of the system in Sindh and the rest in India.

Memon said that the system would head towards the Arabian Sea in the next 24-36 hours, and once it reaches there, it will become weaker. The weather expert said that Karachi is expected to receive rains today and tomorrow, and today afternoon, heavy rains are likely to lash parts of the city.