Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is inciting his workers to misbehave.

In his statement, Sharjeel Memon said that because of Imran Khan’s wrong style of politics, Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia were punished and sent to jail, adding that the PTI chairman is also responsible for this incident.

Hitting out at the PTI Chairman, Sharjeel Memon said that Imran Khan is spreading hatred, anarchy, and unrest among the youth, the consequences of which are proving horrific for the country.

Sharjeel Memon has warned Imran Khan to stop his actions on the issue of martyrs. He said that otherwise, people will not let Imran Khan come out of the Bani Gala.

