Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

Former premier Imran Khan is set to announce the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) strategy to “counter” the ruling government at its ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ power-show on August 13.

The PTI had on Saturday decided to hold a rally in Islamabad on the eve of Independence Day which will “continue into August 14”.

In a tweet today, the PTI chairman said that he will outline the party’s plan of action against “fascism” as he questioned if supporters will “bow down before this conspiracy in fear or, as a nation, face up to the challenge?”.

Equating the government’s “fascist” policies with “Yazidiyat”, Imran Khan said that: “Every era has its Yazids” in an apparent nod to the holy month of Muharram – the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The tweet has come only hours after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that “performers” who give an “Islamic touch” are now in need of a “legal touch”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader made the comments while responding to former minister Sheikh Rashid’s statement and added that “criminals” in the foreign funding case have been escaping the “legal touch” for the past eight years.

Meanwhile, the federal government had decided to take legal action against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, seeking disqualification following the announcement of a prohibited funding case by the ECP, the country’s electoral watchdog.