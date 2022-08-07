Anadolu

Internet users spend most time on YouTube, data shows

Internet users spend the most time on YouTube, according to figures compiled by Anadolu Agency.

As Saturday marks 31 years since the internet’s first website came online, Google was found to be the most-visited website with 47.8 billion, according to US-based search engine marketing company Semrush.

However, this was not always the case over the past roughly three decades after the first-ever website, which was made by British scientist Tim Berners-Lee and contained information on the World Wide Web project, went public on Aug. 6, 1991.

The website started functioning on Dec. 20, 1990. But at the time, it was only accessible from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

In 2001, the most popular websites were MSN, Yahoo, and eBay, though the first two would lose their spots to Yahoo and Google by 2007.

Other popular websites at that time, such as Myspace and AOL, have disappeared over time.

Google, Facebook, and YouTube were ranked as the most popular websites in 2012.

There are currently around 2 billion websites. After Google, YouTube tops the list in popularity with 46.8 billion visits, followed by Facebook with 10.6 billion, Wikipedia with 5.8 billion, and Twitter with 4.8 billion.

On the other hand, according to website traffic tracker Similarweb, YouTube is the website on which users spend the most time — around 22 minutes per visit. It is followed by Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

According to data by Statista, there were 5 billion active internet users, which is over 60% of the world population, as of April 2022. Of those, 93% are also on social media.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Snippets

WhatsApp to allow users to hide online status

Snippets

Harry, Meghan ‘visual opulence’ clashes with their ‘humanitarian’ message

Snippets

53rd anniversary of US putting first man on moon

Snippets

Scientists warn of ‘very high ozone pollution’ for Europe as heatwaves soar

Snippets

Ousmane Dembele signs new contract with Barcelona

Coronavirus

Canada approves first coronavirus vaccine for 6-month to 5-year-olds

Snippets

Biden unveils first photo from James Webb Space Telescope

Snippets

Twitter shoots back at Elon Musk over termination of $44bn deal

Snippets

Canada bans Huawei from participating in country’s 5G wireless networks

Snippets

Only three countries emit over half of global carbon emissions

1 of 629

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More