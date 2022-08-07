APP

Irsa releases 231,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD – Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 231,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 313,200 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1539.31 feet, which was 141.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 163, 500 cusecs and outflow at 114,9000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1161.30 feet, which was 111.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 42,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 113,900, 242,100 and 316,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 43,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 43,300 cusecs was released from the Chenab River at Marala.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Oil prices see weekly drop with low demand expectations

Business

China’s export growth gains steam despite weakening global demand

Business

Prolonged monsoon rains badly damage dates crop, impact income of thousands

Business

SCCI welcomes withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders

Business

Gwadar International Airport to be operational in Sept 2023: GDA DG

National

New Peshawar Valley project reviewed

National

Relationship between Pak Army, nation based on mutual love, respect and trust: CM

Business

Pakistan’s exports to Italy increase 40.14pc during FY2021-22

Business

Country’s first digital market place of mutual fund launched

Business

Advisory council formed to promote olive cultivation, value-addition

1 of 3,854

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More