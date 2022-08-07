Karachi LG polls: ECP declares PTI candidate ‘dead’

KARACHI – A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the local body elections in Karachi was declared dead in the voter list issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, in a blatant error, a PTI candidate who was to contest the local body polls in the buffer zone area of Karachi was declared dead but the voter list was issued by the ECP.

The candidate Faisal Riaz got the news of his own death when he reached to submit his nomination for the upcoming by-polls. The candidate wanted to contest elections for the General counsellor’s seat. The last date for the submission has passed but his record still shows him dead, the PTI candidate said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had admitted that there were human errors in the voter lists ahead of the by-polls in 20 Punjab Assembly seats.