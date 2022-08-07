Karachi likely to receive drizzle today (Sunday) under the new monsoon spell, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) predicted.

As per details, the weather will remain partly clouded today, while the temperature will remain between 31 degree Celsius to 33.

The PMD further said that heavy spell of monsoon rain will enter Karachi in upcoming few days. Under the system, the city will receive heavy rain will thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rain with wind and thundershower is also expected at few places in lower Sindh and north Balochistan.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Baramulla and partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Shopian.