Karachi, other Sindh districts to receive heavy rainfall from Aug 10

The Met Office has forecast light rain in the city from this afternoon as sea winds have currently been suspended in the city.

The monsoon currents continue to penetrate in Sindh and likely to become stronger from 10 Aug onwards.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Karachi division till 9th August. Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts will also expect to receive rain with a few moderate to heavy falls from today to 9 August.

The intensity of rainfall will likely to increase from 10 Aug to 13 Aug in all districts of Sindh and northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department. Heavy spell of rainfall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and other districts, while flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream.

Heavy falls may create water-logging in low lying areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub districts and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thado dam and downstream.