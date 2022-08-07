LGH gives five months special allowance to 1372 employees

LAHORE – On the instructions of the Government of the Punjab, the administration of Lahore General Hospital has been given five months Special allowance from March to July to 1372 employees and further 15pc ad-hoc relief from the current financial year has also been added in the salaries of the employees. The employees of the LGH/PGMI expressed happiness on receiving the allowances. Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Freed Zafar said that 15pc Disparity Reduction (special allowance) according to the policy of the Punjab govt. has been given to the employees. He mentioned that these allowances will make it easier for them to face the challenges of inflation and they will be able to solve their daily problems in a better way and the employees could perform their duties with greater efficiency. Prof. Al-freed added that there is no other goodness in the world than serving humanity. President Pakistan Health Support Association Rana Pervaiz, President Allied Health Professionals Junaid Mayo, Chairman APCA PGMI Chaudhry Imtiaz and President Kashif Gujjar expressed happiness over the payment of 5 months special allowance and thanked the Pb. Govt., Principal PGMI and MS LGH Dr. Khalid bin Aslam in this regard. They said that the paramedics will continue their efforts to increase the graph and to make LGH a state-of-the-art institute and no effort will be spared for the better care of the patients.