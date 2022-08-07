Staff Reporter

Livestock Dept sets up free medical camps for cattle

NAWABSHAH – Department of Livestock and Animal Husbandry, Shaheed Benazirabad treated dozens of cattle and administered free vaccines to hundreds of them at free camps set up at Hamzo Jatoi village of Sakrand tehsil, and Kernel Stop of Daur tehsil. The camps were set up on the directives of Provincial Minister Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Patafi, Secretary Livestock Tameezuddin Khero, DG Livestock Dr Nazir Husssain Khero, and Director Livestock Animal Husbandry Sindh Dr Hizbullah Bhutto.  Deputy Director Livestock and Animal Husbandry, SBA Dr Aijaz Hussan Laghari led the vets teams which treated and vaccinated animals at the medical camps. Cattle owners were also provided free medicines and vaccination.  Veterinary Officer Dr Ghulam Muhammad Soomro, Dr Tariq Noorani,, Dr Abdul Qayoom Khanzada, Dr Ghulam Mustafa Rind and other veterinary doctors were a part of the vet teams  Talking to cattle owners, the minister said a series of free camps would be set up to prevent animals from diseases in the wake of recent rains. He urged the general public to take maximum benefits of these free camps.  Chairman Union Council Soomar Khan Jamali, Qurban Arain, and other cattle owners thanked the Department of Livestock for arranging free medical camps to treat their cattle at their doorstep.

 

 

