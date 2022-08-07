Man shot dead over family dispute

SARGODHA – A man was killed in a firing incident here in Piplan police limits on Saturday.

Police said Sanaullah, of Piplan had a dispute with his cousin Abdul Rehman over some family matter. On the day of incident accused Sanaullah shot dead Abdul Rehman and fled. Reportedly, police reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs after postmortem. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

RPO for strict security during Muharram

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha division Muhammad Azhar Akram Saturday directed concerned officials to strictly implement the security plan during Muharram-ul-Harram.

While presiding over a meeting in his office, he said the security of all imambargahs, congregations and religious gatherings should be ensured in the district. He said that all officials should maintain direct contact with the organisers of Majalis added that scholars of all schools of thought should pay their vital role in Muharram.

The RPO ordered that wall chalking and miscreants spreading hatred on social media should be monitored. District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh was also present in the meeting. The DPO briefed the RPO that district police was utilising all resources to provide best security to Azadaars.

10 criminals’ nabbed; distillery unearthed

Police have arrested 10 drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them during a crackdown launched across the district. Police spokesperson said on Saturday that in line with special directives of DPO Bilal Zafar Sheikh, various police stations including City, Sadr, Urban, Factory area and Jhal Chakian conducted raids and busted 10 criminals’ and recovered 500 bottles of wine, three pistols, four repeaters and number of bullets from them. Police team unearthed a distillery and recovered empty bottles from Jhal Chakian area.