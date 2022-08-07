Mobile phone service suspended in Quetta

QUETTA – Mobile service remained suspended in Quetta and some other parts of the province as part of secutrity measures on the eve of 7th Muharram on Saturday. “Government of Balochistan has decided to suspend cellular service in Quetta, Bolan, Jhal Magsi Jaffarabad, Sibi and some other parts of the province,” an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs department said. The decision to suspend mobile service is taken to avoid untoward any incident during Muharram processions and to maintain peace in the province, he added. The suspension of cellular services started at 8am and would be restored at 10pm. This practice is annually adopted by the government for last couple of years following the continuous terror attacks on Muharram processions in Quetta and some other areas of the province.