Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected the ludicrous comments and fallacious claims made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, regarding a statement of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a press release said “India’s hubris in this regard is deplorable.”

The spokesperson said, “OIC is the largest multilateral forum of Islamic countries representing more than 1.7 billion Muslims and have always been vocal in support of the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people, who had suffered unspeakably from India’s over seven-decades long illegal occupation and unabated oppression.”

The OIC Secretariat, in a statement on August 5, reiterated its stance over India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The spokesperson further said it was indeed astounding to see an unabashed practitioner of ‘Hindutva’ to accuse others of ‘bigotry’ or ‘communal agenda.’

“Equally appalling is the audacity of an established serial violator of human rights and purveyor of state-terrorism, pointing accusing fingers towards others,” the spokesperson said.
Jammu and Kashmir was never a part of India, and never would be. It is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India that has been under forcible and illegal Indian occupation since 1947.

The dispute remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for nearly 75 years. The relevant UNSC resolutions pledged to the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination, to be exercised through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, it was added.

While perpetuating its tyranny and injustice, the spokesperson said India would not succeed in misleading the international community by claiming “socio-economic growth and development” in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). No amount of repetition would turn falsehood into truth.

In the interest of justice as well as durable peace and security in South Asia, India must honour its commitment to the Kashmiris and to the world community by faithfully implementing the UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the spokesperson maintained.

