News Desk

Pakistan reports 644 fresh Covid cases in one day

Pakistan on Sunday has reported two more deaths and 644 fresh Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) stated that during the past 24 hours, a total of 22,126 tests COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 644 samples came out positive. No death was reported during the last 24 hours.

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity ratio stood at 2.93 per cent.

According to the data issued by NIH, 170 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

The novel coronavirus has affected 19,942 medics with the number in Pakistan so far, said sources.

According to the sources within National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 175 health workers have died across the country during the pandemic.

The sources said that so far 12,358 doctors, 2,687 nurses, and 4,897 other health staffers have been infected by COVID-19 in the country. They said 19,763 have so far recovered from the infection in Pakistan.

