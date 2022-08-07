Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli air strikes: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza in which several Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were martyred.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said if impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which had targeted Palestinians without any care for the consequences.

“Martyrdom of 10 Palestinians including a 5-year-old girl in Gaza is latest act of Israeli terrorism. If impunity & barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences. Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned the air strikes by Israel on Gaza Strip that resulted in deaths including of a five year old girl, and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a statement said, the latest spate of aggression was typical of the Israeli atrocities, illegal actions and indiscriminate use of force against innocent Palestinians over the decades in complete defiance of international human rights and humanitarian laws.

“Pakistan calls upon the international community to urge Israel to put an immediate end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights of the Palestinian people. It is imperative to immediately stop the aggression. We renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” he added.