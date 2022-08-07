Past in Perspective

My policy on cake is pro having it and pro eating it.

–Boris Johnson

For many years, cultures have been celebrating birthday by cutting cakes. However, the association of cakes with birthdays was made much later in history, during the 1400s in Germany. Before this time, these cakes were only eaten to celebrate weddings. The change came with the Industrial Revolution when materials and equipment for such desserts was affordable for the masses. Before this, it was a luxury for the wealthy only. Eventually, the Germans used candles around the 1700s for birthday celebrations of children and each candle was placed on the cake to commemorate a year of life. Extra candles were put to celebrate the years to come. Birthday celebrations varied across the world but it is this German tradition that seems to have spread and become common throughout the world and through time.