PCF congratulates Commonwealth Games medallists

Lahore -Pakistan Cycling Federation President Syed Azhar Ali Shah and General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair congratulated medallists of the Commonwealth Games 2022. They especially greeted Nooh Dastagir for winning the gold medal and Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar and Mohammad Sharif Tahir for winning the silver medals. On this occasion, on behalf of the Federation, special congratulations were also extended to IPC Minister Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, PSB Director General Col (R) Asif Zaman, who have been taking every possible step for the promotion and betterment of sports in Pakistan. They also lauded the announcement of cash rewards for the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games. He said that the performance of Pakistani athletes in the Commonwealth Games is really commendable and the entire nation is proud of such young men, who have raised the Pakistani flag.