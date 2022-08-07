Police conduct search operation in Dheri Hassanabad

RAWALPINDI – The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station, said a police spokesman. He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Dheri Hassanabad. A total of 103 houses and collected date of 43 tenants and 251 suspects were questioned during the operation.