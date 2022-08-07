Police launch probe after 3 girls went missing in Wah

WAH CANTT – Three teenage girls went missing under mysterious circumstances in Wah, police said on Saturday. Police said the girls went missing in Asifabad area in the limits of Wah Saddar police station. Sub-Divisional Police Officer ASP Muhammad Waqas while confirming the incident told reporters that among the teens were two sisters who went missing after they left home to purchase books from a nearby shop. He said that police registered a case against unknown abductors under section 365-B Pakistan Penal code and launched the investigation to recover the missing girls.