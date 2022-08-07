Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief and former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday condemned the malicious campaign on social media ridiculing the sacrifices of the martyrdoms of the chopper crash, saying the propaganda against the Army is unacceptable.

Sharing his thoughts, the PML-Q supremo went on to say that the Pak Army has always stood for the nation in all testing times. Army has played a great role in restoring the situation of law and order in the country, the former prime minister said.

PML-Q chief has also said that the entire country mourns the loss of Army officials’ lives in the Lasbela incident. The former premier also urged the politicians to leave behind their political interests and support the army.