News Desk

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief and former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday condemned the malicious campaign on social media ridiculing the sacrifices of the martyrdoms of the chopper crash, saying the propaganda against the Army is unacceptable.

Sharing his thoughts, the PML-Q supremo went on to say that the Pak Army has always stood for the nation in all testing times. Army has played a great role in restoring the situation of law and order in the country, the former prime minister said.

PML-Q chief has also said that the entire country mourns the loss of Army officials’ lives in the Lasbela incident. The former premier also urged the politicians to leave behind their political interests and support the army.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

Lahore

Security arrangements for Ashura finalised in Lahore

1 of 8,754

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More