PTI provided complete details of 13 accounts to ECP: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that his party submitted complete details of 13 accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a press conference in federal capital, the former information minister Fawad said that government has lost its cool over funding of PTI and it has exaggerated amount of funds the party received.

The former minister also asked under what jurisdiction Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is sending to notices to PTI leaders.

Earlier in the day, Fawad said that incumbent government is using ECP among other tactics to run away from early elections.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that the government is trying different tactics including using NA Speaker’s office to hold elections in constituencies of their choice and dragging martyrs into politics just to delay polls.

Former Information Minister claimed the ruling alliance is against elections because they know that Imran Khan will get two-third majority if polls are held.

