PTI to hold public gathering in Islamabad on August 13

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 13, according to the party sources.

The announcement comes a day after the party gave a one-month deadline to the federal government to hold general elections in the country. According to sources privy to the decisions taken by the party during a meeting headed by Imran Khan on Saturday, all party organizations have been directed to make arrangements for holding Independence Day gatherings. A major show of power will be held in Islamabad on August 13 to mark Independence Day, according to the party leadership.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country. The party held a long March, Azadi March, towards Islamabad on May 25, which faced stiff resistance from the PML-N-led federal government from entering into the capital. However, it remained successful in entering the capital, only to be canceled later by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan who said that he canceled it to avoid confrontation and announced that he would return to the capital again. The party has since then gained political ground after it secured victory on 15 seats vacated by its dissident MPAs.