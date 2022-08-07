News Desk

Punjab chief secretary requests federal govt for transfer

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Saturday wrote a letter to the federal government, requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The letter was addressed to Establishment Secretary Inamullah Khan.

Afzal’s appointment was approved in September 2021 when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was in charge. He was the fifth Punjab chief secretary during the three years of the previous PTI-led government.

On July 22, the Punjab government appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

According to the notifications issued by Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

On July 27, hours after Parvez Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab, the federal government removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

