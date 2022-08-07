Rains and floods: 268 links roads, 45 bridges restored in Balochistan

QUETTA – Balochistan government has restored 268 link roads out of 342 roads damaged during the recent monsoon rains and floods while 45 out of 72 damaged bridges have also been fully restored.

“A total of 342 different connecting roads of the province were badly affected by the rains and floods,” however various teams working on the relief operation managed to restore about 80 percent of the roads and bridges connecting Balochistan with the rest of the country,” Communications and Works department said on Saturday.

The statements issued by the Communications and Works department said that various teams of the C & W department are working day and night in restoring the damaged connecting roads and bridges of all the districts of the province. “The connecting roads and bridges of 22 different districts of the province have been affected by rains and floods,”

So far, out of these 342 different link roads, 268 link roads have been fully restored while the rehabilitation work on 74 link roads is going on rapidly.

Similarly, the total number of different communication bridges of the province that have been affected is 47, of them, so far, 45 have been fully restored.

It noted that the C & D department is using 206 different types of machinery for early restoration of the road infrastructure.