Relationship between Pak Army, nation based on mutual love, respect and trust: CM

QUETTA – Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bezinjo on Saturday condemned the negative propaganda flooding on social media over Army’s helicopter crash in which 6 officers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.

“The officers and Jawans of Pakistan Army who are engaged in relief activities from Khyber to the coasts of Balochistan need the encouragement of the nation,” CM said in a statement issued here.

“Negative propaganda by certain quarters can damage the country’s integrity,”. While expressing his sympathies with the bereaved families, he said the best officers of the country were separated from us in the helicopter accident as the nation is in a state of grief.

“The negative propaganda will increase the grief of the nation and bereaved families,” he said and clarified that 24 crore people of Pakistan were with the Pakistan Army yesterday, they are with them today and they will always be with the brave armed forces of Pakistan.

The relationship between the Pakistan Army and the nation is based on mutual love, respect and trust. “Certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media; he deplored vowing that no power in the world can separate the Pakistan Army and the Pakistani nation from each other.