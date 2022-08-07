News Desk

Security arrangements for Ashura finalised in Lahore

Lahore Police has completed the preparations for security arrangements on Ashura Day. More than ten thousand police officers including 370 women personnel will perform security duties on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

On the 10th of Muharram, 227 congregations will be organized while 47 processions will be held. The Punjab government also imposed ban on pillion riding during Ashura.

Furthermore, it has been decided to suspend the mobile service on the routes of the main processions on Ashura Day at specific times, adding that more than 21 teams of Elite, 21 of PRU and more than 26 teams of Dolphin Squad will patrol the security of the main processions.

The program organizers have also been directed to ensure adherence to the code of conduct, route and timings.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 8,813

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More