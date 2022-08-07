Security arrangements for Ashura finalised in Lahore

Lahore Police has completed the preparations for security arrangements on Ashura Day. More than ten thousand police officers including 370 women personnel will perform security duties on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

On the 10th of Muharram, 227 congregations will be organized while 47 processions will be held. The Punjab government also imposed ban on pillion riding during Ashura.

Furthermore, it has been decided to suspend the mobile service on the routes of the main processions on Ashura Day at specific times, adding that more than 21 teams of Elite, 21 of PRU and more than 26 teams of Dolphin Squad will patrol the security of the main processions.

The program organizers have also been directed to ensure adherence to the code of conduct, route and timings.