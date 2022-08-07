Security beefed up in Islamabad for Muharram processions

Islamabad-Islamabad police have beefed up security in the district to shield the mourning processions and to maintain law and order during month of Muharram, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

Security has been put on high alert following orders of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said.

He said that entry and exit routes for the processions have been allocated. Participants will not be allowed to enter the processions except at the designated entry points. Aerial surveillance of the processions will also be done with Safe City cameras, he added.

According to him, security is on high-alert throughout the district during Muharram in the capital, locals and non-locals will be allowed to enter the processions and congregations from the designated entry points after being checked with metal detectors. Apart from the traditional majlis and processions, no assembly or procession will be allowed, three-tier security will be provided to the processions and majlis, and all the processions will also be monitored by Safe City cameras. During procession, no one would be allowed to go on the roofs and there should be no presence of any suspicious vehicle or person around the procession. All the roads and streets coming in the way of the procession will be closed. Special checking of the procession route will be done before the procession starts. Similarly, video recording of all meetings and processions will be done. Entry of banned scholars in Islamabad will be closely monitored.

Apart from the traditional majalis and processions, no majlis or procession will be allowed. Volunteers will also perform duty along with the police. There shall be no wall chalking in any area. Punctuality in the beginning and end of the majlis and processions is to be ensured. Before the start of the procession, special checking of the route of the procession will be done and the route of the procession will be cleared for bomb disposal.

Locals and non-locals will be allowed to enter the procession and Majlis from the designated entry points after thorough search. There will be a complete ban on entry of vehicles and motorcycles in the procession. Parking will be made 300 meters away from the Imambargahs. People joining the procession will be checked by metal detectors. Special eye will be kept on under-construction buildings on the way of the procession. All zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs will supervise each procession themselves, and every officer will take full responsibility for the duty.