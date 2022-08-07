Security beefed up in Quetta during Muharram

QUETTA – Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Department has chalked out concerted security plan for 7th Muharram processions throughout the province with deployment of heavy contingent of law enforcers. “About 2000 personnel of law enforcement agencies have been deployed across the province to maintain peace and avert any untoward incident,” Home and Tribal Affairs officials told media on Saturday. They said a ban on pillion riding has been imposed throughout the province till 10th Muharram besides suspending the cellular network services in Quetta and some other parts of the province.