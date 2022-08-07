Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participants.

Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the committee will initiate action in the upcoming few days in the May 25 torture incidents.

He also warned Rana Sanaullah of arrest, whenever he enters in Punjab’s jurisdictions, if he fails to appear before the committee.