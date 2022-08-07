Shajjar Abbas qualifies for finals of Commonwealth Games 2022

Birmingham – Pakistan’s Shajjar Abbas has qualified for the finals of Men’s 200m in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Shajjar clocked 20.89 to cover the distance, finishing third in his heat and among the top eight overall to qualify for the final. The youngster will next compete in the grand final of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Earlier, in round one of the 200m event, 22-year-old Shajjar clocked 21.12 to qualify for the semi-finals, where he made an improvement of 0.23 seconds to qualify for the final. It should be mentioned here that Shajjar is the only Asian athlete to make it to the 200m final.

Zaman Anwar secures second silver medal for Pakistan in CWG

Pakistani wrestler Zaman Anwar secured second silver medal for Pakistan after being beaten by Canada’s Amarveer Dhesi in the final of the Men’s Freestyle 125 kg event in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Amarveer beat Zaman by 2-9 after an intense clash between the two wrestlers.

In his semi-final clash, Zaman defeated England’s Mandhir Kooner to qualify for the final and set up a final bout with the Canadian wrestler. It should be mentioned here that this is Pakistan’s second silver medal as Inam Butt won a silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 86 kg wrestling event. Also, in Men’s Free Style 65 kg wrestling event, Pakistan’s Inayat Ullah secured a bronze medal for his nation after beating Scotland’s Ross Connelly.

Wrestler Sharif Tahir wins another silver for Pakistan

Pakistani wrestler Mohammad Sharif Tahir lost to India’s Naveen Naveen in Men’s Freestyle 74kg wrestling event to finish with a silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022. In a much-awaited final contest, Sharif fell short of Naveen’s counter-attacks as his arch-rival bagged nine straight technical points to bag gold.

Sharif joined his compatriots Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar to bag a silver medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Wrestler Inam Butt bagged a silver medal for his country after a final loss against an Indian opponent in Men’s Freestyle 86kg event.

After a good clash between Inam and Punia, the Pakistani player couldn’t score a point and was handed a 3-0 defeat by the Indian. In his semifinal bout, Inam defeated South Africa’s Edward Lessing by 5-3 to qualify for the gold medal clash with Punia.

Pakistan’s Tayab Raza and Ali Asad failed to qualify for the final in their respective categories. Tayab lost to Canada’s Nishan Randhawa in Men’s 97kg category’s semifinal whereas Ali Asad lost to his Indian counterpart Kumar Ravi in Men’s 57kg category’s semifinal. Tayab will meet India’s Deepak Nehra in bronze medal match while Ali will face New Zealand’s Suraj Sing in bronze medal match.

Hanan’s last-minute goal helps Pakistan earn 7th spot

Abdul Hanan Shahid scored a last-minute field goal to earn a seventh-place win for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The first quarter remained goalless while the Pakistan banged in two back-to-back goals to take 2-0 lead. Canada responded well and converted a goal in the 26th minute to reduce the lead to 2-1 and then leveled the score at 2-2.

No goal was scored in the third quarter while Pakistan got 3-2 lead once again in the 52nd minute. Canada once again struck one to equalize the score at 3-3. Abdul Shahid scored the back breaker to make it 4-3, helping Pakistan finished seventh.