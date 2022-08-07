Sindh CM orders inquiry into illegal appointments in SALU

SUKKUR – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of a complaint against illegal appointments of non-PhD teaching faculties of BPS-19 to 21 in Shah Abdul ALtif University of Khairpur, a sheer violation of University Act, while the CM has also ordered secretary universities and boards to probe the matter.

The complainant claimed that SALU advertised the posts of professors of BPS-21, associate professor of BPS-20, assistant professors of BPS-19 and lecturers of BPS-18 in March of 2021, adding that as per the HEC policy, the minimum criteria for the post of assistant professor is PhD in relevant field of study. He claimed that the selection board was scheduled on July 2 to 4, but no interviews of assistant professor of BPS-19 were conducted but only short messages were sent to their pre-selected candidates, having no PhD degree and appropriate experience. Most of them were not eligible or fall on merit.

He claimed that in the recent selection board, experts of the concerned subjects were not nominated, while irrelevant subject specialists, like environmental engineering expert Dr Abdul Qayoom Jakhrani having no exposure in any branch of chemistry, were given the task to appoint their pre-selected candidates. He also mentioned Dr Aneela, d/o Registrar SALU Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, who was appointed as assistant professor in organic chemistry.

He claimed that three candidates, including Atta Hussain Rind, Khalid Hussain Bhutto and Aijaz Hussain Memon, who did not have PhD degrees and did not have university level teaching experiences were shown eligible in working paper of selection board in organic chemistry.

Dr Jamsheed from Gilgit-Baltistan, having domicile of Swat, brother of Director Institute of Islamic Studies Dr Sajjad Raeesi, was shown illegally for the post of associate professor. He pointed out that the registrar is going to place recommendations to the selection board of the Syndicate without completing due procedure. It is pertinent to mention that as many as 100 posts of lecturers were recently advertised to benefit all the stakeholders, while the university has been facing serious financial crisis and even unable to pay employees’ salaries and pensions.

Media Coordinator of Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Taj Mohammad Lashari got successfully appointed his two daughters, Sindu Taj at Zoology Department and Naheed Taj at Education Department, as lecturers with the support of Registrar SALU allegedly on fake documents, while his son Mansoor Taj has already been working on Grade-16 grade in the administration of the university. Meanwhile, Media Coordinator SALU Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari said the selection board was held according to the HEC’s procedure and compliance of all applicable laws beyond any nepotism and favouritism, while the length of services, experiences, degrees and other required documents were dully checked.

He said the minutes of the selection board meeting were still not published and would be placed in the next meeting of the syndicate. He said the process of the fresh appointments and promotions were carried out in a transparent manner and on the basis of merit, while the HEC rules and university’s code of conduct were not breached at all.