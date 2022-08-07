Our Staff Reporter

Sindh to partner Chinese firm in bus-making plant: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI – Having the single largest manufacturing plant in the world, the Chinese bus-making company is considering producing 500 buses annually from its plant it plans to be built in a Sindh city in the next 16 to 20 months.
This was emerged during a meeting between Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Yutong Buses China country manager Paul Zhang.
This was the second such meeting between the two sides since the previous month when the Chinese giant actually announced to set up a public transport plant in either Karachi or Hyderabad.
The fresh meeting reviewed the progress on setting up the public transport manufacturing plant in Sindh.
“The meeting was informed that the plant will be set up on 15 to 18 acres of land, which will have the capacity to manufacture 500 buses annually, while the plant will be set up in 16 to 20 months,” said a statement issued after the meeting. “Mr Memon told the Chinese investors that the Sindh government could share partnership in the manufacturing plant through Sindh Bank and Mass Transit Authority. He also suggested Yutong to bring a local partner from the private sector.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Prolonged monsoon rains badly damage dates crop, impact income of thousands

Business

SCCI welcomes withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders

Business

Gwadar International Airport to be operational in Sept 2023: GDA DG

National

New Peshawar Valley project reviewed

National

Relationship between Pak Army, nation based on mutual love, respect and trust: CM

Business

Irsa releases 231,900 cusecs water

Business

Pakistan’s exports to Italy increase 40.14pc during FY2021-22

Business

Country’s first digital market place of mutual fund launched

Business

Advisory council formed to promote olive cultivation, value-addition

Business

NIC hosting yet another exciting FinTech Hackathon in collaboration with ABL

1 of 1,749

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More