Our Staff Reporter

SSWMB told to improve city’s garbage disposal situation

KARACHI – Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah made a detailed visit to various areas of the city to review ongoing development projects in the city, routes of Peoples Bus Service, road repairing works and the sanitation condition.
The minister directed the managing director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMN) for improving the sanitation situation all over the city and directed relevant officials for repairing the roads affected by torrential rains.
He also instructed officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to improve the water supply across the city. During the visit, the minister inspected several areas, including Malir, Khokhrapar, Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi crossing and causeway, and ordered to speed up the ongoing uplift works.
He also inspected the route of the People’s Bus Service from Khokhrapar to Tower and gave necessary instructions to the technical staff present on the spot.
Speaking to the media, the LG minister said the bus service was a memorable gift of the Sindh government to the people of Karachi because it provided the best travel facilities to the residents living in all areas of the city. He said the development work on three routes of the Peoples Bus Service had been started for the public convenience and the development on four more routes would be extensively started immediately after Ashura.
Both the LG minister and secretary also visited imambargahs. The minister ordered the district administration to take special care of the Muharram procession routes.

