Those behind negative campaign against Armed Forces are ‘financially supported by some elements’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warns Imran Khan, other PTI leaders to be careful.

SIALKOT – Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Saturday said that Imran Khan and his party should be careful while talking about the Pakistan Armed Forces, which are guardians of the country’s frontiers.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said the nation is proud of their sacrifices. He said the military officers were martyred in a helicopter crash during relief operations in Lasbela but it was regrettable that some people had launched a negative campaign on the social media. He said the nefarious campaign against the defence institutions is condemnable. “Those who blame the institutions are working on the enemy agenda,” he added. Replying to a question, he said it was a responsibility of the law-enforcement agencies to take action against such people.

“As per my point of view, those who protect the integrity of Pakistan were insulted through such a negative campaign,” he said.

The defence minister said that there used to be tolerance in politics, but what kind of society had become it now that people were running campaigns against the martyred soldiers. “Do not insult the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the country and the nation,” he warned. The minister said “nobody should destroy your tradition and culture of tolerance”. He said a person was blaming institutions after losing power. “These institutions are the protectors of our borders, skies and waters,” he added.