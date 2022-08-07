News Desk

Three injured in Quetta blast

At least three people including a policeman were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area on Sunday.

According to police, the explosion was planted in a motorcycle parked near Hazar Ganji market.

The blast has also caused damage to nearby shops and parked vehicles, said police.

Meanwhile, rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

On getting information, a contingent of security forces also reached the area and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to tighten security in the provincial capital.

In a similar type of incident reported from Quetta on Friday, a man was killed and 14 others, including two children, were injured in a grenade attack targeting roadside stalls selling national flags.

The blast took place at the Joint Road Square near Raisani Road.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 8,758

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More