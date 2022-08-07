Two killed, another injured in armed clash

FAISALABAD – Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in an armed clash, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday the incident took place near Gulistan Cinema Chowk where two group clashed over an old enmity. As a result, Usman and Shani Butt received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while a passerby Subhani also sustained bullet injuries and he was shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Masood Mueen took notice of the incident and directed the police officers to submit its report at the earliest. A special police team has been constituted for the arrest of accused.