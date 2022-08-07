Our Staff Reporter

Two killed, another injured in armed clash

FAISALABAD   –    Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in an armed clash, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday the incident took place near Gulistan Cinema Chowk where two group clashed over an old enmity. As a result, Usman and Shani Butt received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot while a passerby Subhani also sustained bullet injuries and he was shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Masood Mueen took notice of the incident and directed the police officers to submit its report at the earliest. A special police team has been constituted for the arrest of accused.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 9,706

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More