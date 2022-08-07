Two more matches decided in I-Day Inter-District T20 Cricket Tournament

Lahore – Two more matches were decided in the 75-year Independence Day Pakistan Inter-District T20 Cricket Tournament organized by Commissioner Karachi Division at various cricket grounds in Karachi. According to information made available here, in the first match at Landhi Gymkhana, District East Cricket Team defeated District Malir Cricket Team by 12 runs. District East, batting first, scored 146 runs. Rehman Ghani (47), Rehan Tanoli (28), Israr Ahmed (24) and Bahadur Ali (23) batted well. Najaf Ali and Amanullah claimed three wickets each for 22 and 10 runs respectively. In reply, District Korangi scored 134 runs with Toshiq Ahmed hitting 59 and Rehan Shehbaz 19 runs. Khairullah, Rehan Ghani and M Rehan took two wickets each. In the second match at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, District West team defeated District Malir team by 32 runs. Batting first, District West scored 177 runs with Saim Ayub (61), Fahad Iqbal (34), Usama Baloch (29), Ammar Alam (23) emerging as top scorers. Bilal Manzoor grabbed 4-42 and Uzair Akbar took 2-31. In reply, District Malir were bowled out for 162 runs. Abdullah Fazal scored 39, Arslan Farzand 27, Yasir Mushtaq 27 and Samiullah 26. Hasan Khan bagged 2 wickets. Deputy Commissioner East Raja Tariq Chandio, Deputy Commissioner West Ghulam Qadir Talpur, Assistant Commissioner General Abid Qamar Sheikh, Tournament Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Tournament Secretary Shahzad Alam, Organizer Tauseef Siddiqui, Syed Fahad bin Tariq of Bank Islami and others were present during the matches. According to Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, there will be a four-day break in the matches in respect of Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram, and the final matches of the league will be played on August 10 and 11, while the semifinal will be played on August 12.