Woman gang-raped in Chakri

Rawalpindi-A landlord along with his accomplice have allegedly raped wife of a poor painter in his house after giving her intoxicated stuff in juice after dinner in Al Haram City on Chakri Road, informed sources on Saturday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Dhamial while police have arrested a rapist after filing a case, they said.

The detained accused has been identified as Yasir, sources said. Police have launched a manhunt to trace out the other rapist, they added.

According to sources, Muhammad Ijaz, a painter by profession, lodged complaint with PS Dhamial officials stating he signed a contract with Yasir of white-wash at his house.

He said that during work Yasir offered him to come his house with wife as he would provide him job and accommodation. He said that he along with wife reached at Yasir’s house where the accused along with his unknown accomplice gave him and his wife with intoxicated stuff.

He alleged Yasir and his accomplice raped his wife as she was unconscious after having juice. He appealed to police to register a case and to arrest the rapists. Police lodged a case and arrest the rapist Yasir.

SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of the incident. He said police held an accused while raids were being carried out to arrest the other accused. He said police brought the woman to hospital for medico-legal report wherein doctors confirmed she was sexually assaulted.