12 doctors of PIMS arrives Lasbela to conduct free medical camps

A twelve-member doctors team of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) has all set to organize free medical camps at Lasbela to provide the best treatment to the local

people in flood-affected areas.

The medical team has arrived at Lasbela to conduct free medical camps at various places in which needy people would be provided free medical advice and medicines by a team of doctors belonging to PIMS.

The team consisted of expert doctors who would conduct numerous free medical camps in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

Free medicines would also be provided to the patients hailing from different parts of the area. Facilities for ultrasound, blood tests, and surgery would be available at the camp.

Local people hailed the doctors for holding free medical camps and provision of medicines. They called for organizing such camps in the future as well.