Our Staff Reporter

15-year-old boy found hanging from tree

KARACHI – A 15-year-old boy has been found hanging from a tree near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi after the family filed a missing complaint with the police.
According to police, they have found a body of a boy identified as 15-year-old Ramesh Kumar, a resident of KDA Scheme-33 area. “He used to work as at a puncture shop in Saadi Town,” they said.
The police while quoting a complaint from the family said that Ramesh Kumar went out at 6:00 pm on August 05 and never returned. “Sachal police was informed regarding the incident,” they said. The police said that the family received a call from a number on the next day with caller saying that Ramesh is with him and they should not be disturbed.
The police have cordoned off the area where the body was found hanged and have begun probe into the incident. “The authorities have not yet been able to ascertain the reason behind the apparent killing,” they said.

More Stories
Karachi

Today is likely to include periods of rain and thunderstorms in Karachi

Karachi

Stalled political deal: MQM-P leader hints at leaving coalition govt’s side

National

Elements behind propaganda against forces should be exposed: PML-N

National

Bizenjo pays homage to martyred lawyers of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi grants approval to Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme

Lahore

Imran Niazi’s arrogant attitude to damage country: Hassan Murtaza

Lahore

Rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

Lahore

373 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Lahore

Mother-child block at Gangaram Hospital to be completed soon: Dr Yasmin

Lahore

CM focusing on welfare of people: Fayyaz Chohan

1 of 1,760

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More