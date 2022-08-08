Our Staff Reporter

373 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE    –    As many as 373 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.  According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 516,040 and death toll 13,590 and recoveries 498,546.

The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 16 in Rawalpindi,16 in Faisalabad, 23 in Multan, 01 in Kasur, 09 in Bahawalpur, 02 in Gujranwala, 08 in Hafizabad, 01 in Bhakkar, 03 in Bahawalnagar, 01 in Sheikhupura, 05 in Sialkot, 05 in Toba Tek Singh, 01 in Sahiwal, 05 in Jhang, 02 in Mianwali, 02 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 01 in Jhelum, 11 in Sargodha, 01 in Okara and 1 case was reported in Rahimyar Khan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,708,760 tests for COVID-19. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. The healthcare department advised people to contact at 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus. It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been launched.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 9,724

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More