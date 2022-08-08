50pc babies in KP remain deprived of mother milk

Peshawar – Breastfeeding is the single most cost-effective public health intervention that can provide babies with the best start to a healthy life – protecting them from infections, and diseases like diarrhoea, building stronger immunity, and preventing new-born and child deaths – yet almost 50 per cent of babies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain deprived of mother’s milk and exclusive breastfeeding for up to six months.

“It is a matter of concern and we must do everything that we can to turn around these numbers and ensure a healthy start, for every child, said Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Ameer Tareen, Director General Health Shaheen Afridi, Abdullah Yousaf (UNICEF), and Director Nutrition Dr Fazal Majeed, in a message on the eve of ‘Breastfeeding Week.”

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with the merged tribal districts, the entire month of August is dedicated to advocacy for the protection, and promotion and generating support for breastfeeding in the province.

In 2018, the World Health Assembly endorsed the celebration of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) as an opportunity to communicate the importance of breastfeeding and advocate for the protection, promotion, and support of breastfeeding everywhere.

Every year there is a theme, and the advocacy revolves around creating awareness and highlighting the contribution of breastfeeding to that area of development. The Global Breastfeeding Month 2022 slogan is “Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support” and stresses the fact that breastfeeding plays an important role in managing the double burden (under and over nutrition) of malnutrition. Breastfeeding provides food security and reduces inequality. Protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding addresses inequalities that stand in the way of sustainable development.

The global theme this year focuses on strengthening the capacity of actors that must protect, promote and support breastfeeding across different levels of society. The actors that make up the support system include healthcare providers, community healthcare workers, communities and families. Our provincial initiatives are totally in line with the global priorities as the province is moving toward making its hospitals and communities baby friendly and at the same time is establishing breastfeeding rooms in major hospitals and institutions to inculcate the culture of breastfeeding and provide privacy to mothers outside their homes so they can continue to breastfeed.

A breastfeeding protection law exists but needs stricter implementation and monitoring to curb the violations and unnecessary use of breast milk substitutes.