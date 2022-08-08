A fool-proof security plan for Muharram has been made under the supervision of CM: Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

A fool-proof security plan for Muharram has been made under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi: Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

Across the province, 176,477 officers and personnel are guarding processions, while 194,086 personnel and volunteers are ensuring the security of congregations.

Lady constables will perform security and checking duties in women’s meetings and processions.

With the help of modern drone technology, aerial monitoring of the main processions of 9th Muharram and Ashura Day will be done.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has assigned responsibilities to all the cabinet members in different districts regarding Muharram.

Ban on double riding, enforcement of Section 144 and suspension of mobile services are part of the security plan for Muharram.

A control room has been activated at the Central Police Office to monitor the security arrangements for Muharram processions and assemblies.

A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted for violation of the Loudspeaker Act, broadcast of offensive content.

During the last three years of PTI’s rule, the days of Muharram-e-Haram passed in extreme peace and harmony.

Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan told that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi himself is supervising all the security arrangements.

The public is requested to report suspicious persons and activities around them to the police in a timely manner.