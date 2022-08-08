Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

The district administration on Monday banned the entry of the tourists into Murree that are coming to the hill station without prior booking.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the tourists coming to Murree with no prior booking are being returned from 17 Mile Toll Plaza.

“The flow of traffic is being affected due to the arrival of a large number of tourists. A plan has been enforced to deal with emergency situations and maintaining the traffic flow,” he said.

“The tourists may face traffic jams in Murree amid the closure of several routes during the Muharram majlis and processions,” he added.

“Citizens are requested to avoid travelling to Murree without booking,” he advised.

 

