AIOU begins admission in merit-based programmes

ISLAMABAD – Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programmes offered in the first phase of autumn 2022 semester including BS, MBA, MS/MPhil and PhD. The deadline for the submission of admission application form is August 22, 2022.

According to admission department, prospectuses and admission forms for these programmes are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

Online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail. Admissions to BS, 1.5 and 2.5 year MBA (New Scheme) programmes will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in university’s academic complex from August 26-31, 2022.

First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and September 12 respectively. On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for first and second merit lists will be September 9 and September 16 respectively.

Transparency in the entire admission procedures will be strictly ensured AIOU authorities.

 

