Our Staff Reporter

All set to celebrate 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal, fervour

HYDERABAD – The people of Hyderabad are finalizing all preparations to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and renewed pledge to make the country more prosperous and strong among the world community. The sale of national flags, banners and portraits of heroes of the Pakistan Movement has begun. At some places, people have started displaying banners inscribed with slogans about Independence Day.
Various political and social welfare organizations would also stage rallies, seminars and symposia on Independence Day (August 14) where the speakers will highlight the importance of the day and the historic sacrifices rendered by the Muslims of the sub-continent for creation of a separate homeland.
Stalls have been set up at many places in the city, including Hyder Chowk, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Taluka rural, where purchase of the national flags, pictures of national heroes and green colored clothes was going on for celebrating 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

More Stories
Karachi

Today is likely to include periods of rain and thunderstorms in Karachi

Karachi

Stalled political deal: MQM-P leader hints at leaving coalition govt’s side

National

Elements behind propaganda against forces should be exposed: PML-N

National

Bizenjo pays homage to martyred lawyers of Balochistan

Lahore

CM Parvez Elahi grants approval to Ehsaas Ration subsidy programme

Lahore

Imran Niazi’s arrogant attitude to damage country: Hassan Murtaza

Lahore

Rain in Lahore inundates low-lying areas

Lahore

373 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

Lahore

Mother-child block at Gangaram Hospital to be completed soon: Dr Yasmin

Lahore

CM focusing on welfare of people: Fayyaz Chohan

1 of 1,760

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More