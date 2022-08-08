Agencies

Anti-polio drive in Kasur from August 22

KASUR    –    Deputy Commissioner Kasur Fiaz Ahmed Mohal said on Sunday that an integrated programme had been evolved to provide hundred percent cover of polio vaccine to children in the district. Presiding over a meeting regarding anti-polio drive at his camp office, he said that 706,734 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine during the drive starting from August 22 to 26, 2022 in the district.  He said tht 3025 mobile teams, 131 static and 74 transit teams under the supervision of 117 supervisors and 382 area in-charges had been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to children.  The DC directed the health department officers to send polio teams to all areas of the district so that any child may not be missied. He urged the departments concerned to work in coordination for a better result regarding the campaign. Chief Executive Officer health Dr Azhar Abbas Naqvi, Chief executive officer education Malik Anwar Nadeem, DHO Preventive Service Dr Abdul Qadir, DHO Medical Service Dr Hafizur Rehman, District Coordinator IRMNCH Programme Dr Farrukh Amin, WHO representative Dr Dedar Bakht, programme director Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Aulakh, PMA president Kasur Dr Muhammad Khalid and others attended the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

Islamabad

Admin bans entry of tourists into Murree coming without prior booking

Islamabad

Iqbal writes letters to CMs, seeks joint flood relief efforts

Islamabad

PTI to hold August 13 public gathering in Rawalpindi

Islamabad

PM thanks UAE President for investment in Pakistan

Islamabad

ISI, IB, FIA to probe negative social media campaign post helicopter crash

Lahore

Ch Pervaiz orders start of work on Rawalpindi’s Ring Road, Expressway projects

National

Imran Khan should resign from Chairmanship after ECP’s verdict: Raja Riaz

National

Sheikh Rasheed predicts promotions, appointments & demotions in August

National

PM approves Sindh, Balochistan flood drain project

1 of 9,720

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More