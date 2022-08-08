Arshad Nadeem Gives Pakistan First Javelin Gold At Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday, Dunya News reported

Arshad Nadeem set a new Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 90.18m in his fifth attempt at the javelin throw competition. He beats the World Champion Anderson Peters.

Arshad Nadeem, wearing strapping around his right arm, gave the Pakistan their first javelin gold with a Games record mark of 90.18 metres.

World champion Grenada s Anderson Peters finished second with 88.64m throw to win silver medal while Kenya s Julius Yego won the bronze medal with 85.7m throw.

Arshad Nadeem won the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal for Pakistan in javelin throw competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022.