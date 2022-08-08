Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran, says Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Sunday said that Articles 62 and 63 will be imposed on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, adding the former premier was caught red-handed.

Addressing a press conference, Talal Chaudhry said that even if he (Imran Khan) protests or threatens, he cannot escape punishment because there is an open and shut case against him. Talal also said that only the punishment is yet to be decided. The PML-N leader hit out at the PTI leadership saying that those who teach freedom to others are themselves slaves. Challenging the PTI chairman, Talal said that if the former prime minister has courage, he should take names directly instead of talking about Mr X, Y, Z. Talal said that Fawad Chaudhary’s words show that Imran Khan is above the law. He further said that questions will arise if those who take money from India, Israel and US are not punished. Talal added that now, whatever happens, Imran Khan will have to be accounted and go to jail.

He said Imran Khan can stage 100 protests and public gatherings but the date for the new elections would be decided by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “Fawad Chaudhry does not have a good understanding of the law, it cannot happen that a cycle thief gets arrested but a foreign-funded person is let free,” he added. He added that Imran Khan used to say that he would bring about a revolution and will not be dictated but he cannot even name the ‘neutrals’. If Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was not loyal to his brother Chaudhry Shujat then how would he be loyal to Imran Khan, he added. He added that multiple Joint Investigation Teams were formed over the Model Town incident but nothing came out of them. PTI wants to stage protests and public gatherings to divert attention from their theft.