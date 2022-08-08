Our Staff Reporter

Bizenjo pays homage to martyred lawyers of Balochistan

QUETTA   –   Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said the grief of the 70 lawyers martyred on 8th August 2016 is still alive as cowardly terrorists had targeted the educated class of our society.

In a statement to mark the sixth anniversary of the martyred lawyers, he said terrorists wounded our hearts by targeting the intellectuals with brutality. As many as 70 lawyers were killed leaving dozen other injured when a suicide bomber blew himself on 8th August 2016.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs, he said the people and government of Balochistan share the grief of the bereaved families of the martyrs.

The CM said the lawyers of Balochistan were very talented and they had better knowledge and understanding of law and legal affairs. He said the government of Balochistan had given special grant-in-aid to Pakistan Bar Council, Balochistan Bar Council and all district bar associations so that lawyers could get the best facilities.

